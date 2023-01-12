New technology will also advance, requiring large capex investments. Otherwise, capacity will constrain prospects for high-volume applications. In parallel, a tokenized central bank currency or stablecoin will be needed for payments. The lack of interoperability may also limit the fungibility of liquidity across blockchains, introduce an additional element of vulnerability and increase the risk of fragmentation in liquidity.

Likely Impacts

Some intermediaries will disappear, some will evolve and new ones will materialize. For tokenized bonds and equities, the need for a central counterparty to engage in clearing, settlement and custodian activities may disappear or be reduced. An agent will still be needed to provide a regulatorily approved platform, and know-your-customer and anti-money laundering obligations will remain. In addition, increased transparency in the price discovery mechanism may come at the expense of greater volatility in times of stress absent the current market makers.

Agents will impose themselves by 2030 to address the novel risks in the connection between off- and on-chain worlds. The role of reputable custodians guaranteeing the permanence of the link between tokens and the real assets they represent will be paramount. Also, as in the “real world,” governance is key to ensure stability, and evolutions such as fractionalized ownership will pose challenges. New investment opportunities and technologies will also require new advisory services, particularly around risks.

A tokenized future does not mean the emergence of a separate, virtual and totally decentralized ecosystem. For tokenization and its attendant benefits to scale up while containing risks, compromises and hybrid solutions are necessary. Intermediaries will still exist, even if they take new forms, and stakeholders must remain mindful of the emergence of new forms of concentration in some of these agents.

This article was authored by a cross-section of representatives from S&P Global and in certain circumstances external guest authors. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of any entities they represent and are not necessarily reflected in the products and services those entities offer. This research is a publication of S&P Global and does not comment on current or future credit ratings or credit rating methodologies.