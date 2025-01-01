Managing Director, Global Head of Credit Research & Insights

Alexandre Birry is the Global Head of Credit Research & Insights for S&P Global Ratings. His team looks after the regional and global Credit Conditions Committees and Credit Market Research. He is also part of a working group assessing how megatrends may impact creditworthiness. His prior role (until April 2024) was as Chief Analytical Officer for Financial Institutions ratings, where his responsibilities included coordinating S&P Global Ratings’ efforts to drive analytical consistency and ratings quality for banks and non-bank financial institutions, and the contribution to and coordination of sector research publications. Alexandre also co-created and co-chaired a cross-divisional research lab on digital assets. Previously acting as sector lead for EMEA Financial Institutions, he also chaired an internal taskforce analyzing the potential impact of regulatory developments on bank ratings, in addition to being an active participant in rating committees globally. Alexandre joined S&P Global Ratings in November 2009, covering over time a large number of banks across Europe.

His previous working experience includes five years in Fitch Ratings' Financial Institutions team, covering banks in Northern Europe, and two years at UBS, within the corporate finance Financial Institutions Group.

Alexandre recently relocated to Paris after 20+ years in London. He holds a Master in Management, with a major in finance, from HEC Paris, as well as a CEMS (Community of European Management Schools) Master in International Management.