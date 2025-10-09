S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
As the world’s second-largest continent, it is poised to contribute significantly to global economic growth. With a population of over 1.3 billion and a growing middle class, Africa presents extensive opportunities for investments across various sectors. With the right policies and financing solutions in place, the continent can unlock its potential and emerge as a key player in the global economy. However, infrastructure deficits, climate change and debt sustainability challenges are hindering the pace of development.
The first edition of the ‘Africa Forward’ Journal compiles essential research from S&P Global on the continent’s energy transition, access to sustainable finance, and the importance of effective infrastructure projects. We hope you find it insightful.
S&P Global
President & CEO, S&P Global
Martina L. Cheung is President, CEO, and a member of the Board of Directors of S&P Global.
Previously, Ms. Cheung was President of S&P Global Ratings and served as the Executive Lead of S&P Global Sustainable1. Earlier, she was President of S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Ms. Cheung joined the Company in 2010 as Vice President of Operations for S&P Global Ratings and went on to serve as S&P Global’s Chief Strategy Officer. She also was Head of Risk Services for S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Prior to joining S&P Global, Ms. Cheung worked for Accenture’s Financial Services Strategy group and later as a Partner at Mitchell Madison Consulting.
Barron’s recognized Ms. Cheung as one of the 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance in 2025. Ms. Cheung was named one of the Most Powerful Women in Finance by American Banker and included on the list of Influential Women in Institutional Investing by Pensions & Investments in 2024. Also in 2024, INvolve named her to its 100 Empower Executives list for the second consecutive year. Ms. Cheung received the Merit Award from The Women's Bond Club in 2022.
Ms. Cheung is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Economic Club of New York.
Ms. Cheung serves on the Board of Trustees for Catholic Charities New York and was a member of the Board of CRISIL, a global analytics company and India’s leading credit ratings agency.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce and a master’s degree in business studies from National University of Ireland, Galway.
Samirah Mensah, Managing Director for Research and Analytics Africa, S&P Global Ratings, sits down with Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
Yann Le Pallec, President S&P Global Ratings to discuss what is at stakes for the South Africa’s G20 presidency and the key challenges and opportunities that the continent faces.
President Abdullah Almusaibeeh, President of BADEA, for a discussion on his first few months as President of BADEA and what key themes he believes will emerge at the G20 Johannesburg summit.
While many African countries exhibit strong GDP growth, they face challenges such as limited government revenues and high debt debt-servicing costs, which restrict investment in infrastructure. The continent stands at a crossroads, needing to accelerate regional integration through trade and industrialization while leveraging the energy transition to improve access to transport, electricity, water, and digital networks for its young and growing population. To address these challenges, scalable financing solutions, including green finance, are essential. Given expectations of declining official aid from the U.S. and Europe, the development of domestic capital markets will also be key. Development finance institutions can utilize their balance sheets to attract both regional and foreign investments at lower borrowing costs, which can then support the funding needs of African economies.
To meet its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement on climate change by 2030, Africa requires $277 billion annually, along with an additional $170 billion per year to address infrastructure gaps. Despite raising nearly $13 billion in ESG-labelled debts in 2024, Africa's share of global green bond issuances remains below 1%, highlighting the untapped potential in this area. Some African nations are beginning to develop climate frameworks and promote climate-resilient financing to bolster their economies against climate shocks.
In this context, we are excited to announce the inaugural S&P Global Africa Summit 2025: Path to Capital Markets, held in Johannesburg in collaboration with BADEA (the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa) as co-founding partner and in partnership with UMOA-Titres, to be held in Johannesburg. This summit aims to enhance credit market development and highlight the role of multilateral development financial institutions in channelling funds into African markets.
This landmark platform will rotate annually among key emerging markets in Africa, bringing together thought leaders to develop strategies for advancing capital markets and development finance on the continent. Leading to the G20 Heads of State Summit in South Africa, this landmark conference will convene regional and international leaders, policymakers, and capital markets stakeholders to explore actionable strategies for unlocking investment and advancing Africa’s development agenda through robust financial markets.
S&P Global Ratings
Look Forward Council, Sponsor
President, S&P Global Ratings
Yann Le Pallec is President of S&P Global Ratings and a member of the Company’s Executive Leadership Team. He has ultimate responsibility for all aspects of the business, including commercial, analytical, control and operations functions. He is based in Paris and heads the S&P Global Ratings Operating Committee.
Mr. Le Pallec chairs the Board of CRISIL Ltd, a global provider of benchmarks and analytics for the financial community that also owns CRISIL Ratings, a leading credit rating agency in India. CRISIL Ltd is listed on BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange).
Previously, Mr. Le Pallec was the Executive Managing Director and Head of Global Ratings Services which oversees Analytics, Research, and Operations, encompassing more than 2,200 analysts and support staff across 28 countries who cover more than one million outstanding ratings on entities and securities across a range of sectors, including governments, corporations, financial institutions and structured finance.
Since joining S&P Global Ratings in 1999, Mr. Le Pallec has held a diverse array of roles, including Head of Global Corporate Ratings, leading a group of 500 analysts responsible for coverage of more than 4,000 non-financial corporations worldwide. Before that he led S&P Global’s credit ratings business in EMEA, managing a team of more than 900 ratings analysts and support staff across a dozen offices. Previously, he was Head of EMEA Corporate and Government Ratings, after serving in various managerial and analytical positions in the Insurance and Sovereign & Public Sector groups.
Mr. Le Pallec is the S&P Global Executive Sponsor for the Company's PRIDE People Resource Group, which is dedicated to maintaining a supportive work environment for LGBTQ+ colleagues.
Prior to joining S&P Global, Mr. Le Pallec worked for nine years at Paris-based auditing and financial services firm Salustro Reydel.
Mr. Le Pallec holds a master's degree in Business from the Ecole Supérieure des Sciences Economique et Commerciales (ESSEC) in France.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Look Forward Council, Co-Chair
Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist
His areas of expertise include business strategy, commercial analysis, oil markets, energy technologies, climate change and renewables. He has previously led Energy Insight, Research and Analysis and Energy Research teams at S&P Global (Now a part of S&P Global). Dr. Atul previously worked for BP for over 20 years in a number of operational, business, technical and strategic positions around the world. His career includes international leadership experience in a diverse array of energy fields spanning strategy development, business planning, field operations and technology commercialization. His experience includes leadership in solar energy development as well as oil and gas. Dr. Atul has previously served on boards of several companies and institutions and is member of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on Advanced Energy Technologies and is 25+ year member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. He is a sought-after speaker and moderator at public conferences, company boards and industry events and a member of the CERAWeek leadership team.
He holds B.S., M.S. and Ph. D. degrees in engineering.
S&P Global Ratings
Look Forward Council, Co-Chair
Global Head of Research and Development
S&P Global Ratings
Look Forward Council, Sponsor
President, S&P Global Ratings
Yann Le Pallec is President of S&P Global Ratings and a member of the Company’s Executive Leadership Team. He has ultimate responsibility for all aspects of the business, including commercial, analytical, control and operations functions. He is based in Paris and heads the S&P Global Ratings Operating Committee.
Mr. Le Pallec chairs the Board of CRISIL Ltd, a global provider of benchmarks and analytics for the financial community that also owns CRISIL Ratings, a leading credit rating agency in India. CRISIL Ltd is listed on BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange).
Previously, Mr. Le Pallec was the Executive Managing Director and Head of Global Ratings Services which oversees Analytics, Research, and Operations, encompassing more than 2,200 analysts and support staff across 28 countries who cover more than one million outstanding ratings on entities and securities across a range of sectors, including governments, corporations, financial institutions and structured finance.
Since joining S&P Global Ratings in 1999, Mr. Le Pallec has held a diverse array of roles, including Head of Global Corporate Ratings, leading a group of 500 analysts responsible for coverage of more than 4,000 non-financial corporations worldwide. Before that he led S&P Global’s credit ratings business in EMEA, managing a team of more than 900 ratings analysts and support staff across a dozen offices. Previously, he was Head of EMEA Corporate and Government Ratings, after serving in various managerial and analytical positions in the Insurance and Sovereign & Public Sector groups.
Mr. Le Pallec is the S&P Global Executive Sponsor for the Company's PRIDE People Resource Group, which is dedicated to maintaining a supportive work environment for LGBTQ+ colleagues.
Prior to joining S&P Global, Mr. Le Pallec worked for nine years at Paris-based auditing and financial services firm Salustro Reydel.
Mr. Le Pallec holds a master's degree in Business from the Ecole Supérieure des Sciences Economique et Commerciales (ESSEC) in France.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Look Forward Council, Co-Chair
Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist
His areas of expertise include business strategy, commercial analysis, oil markets, energy technologies, climate change and renewables. He has previously led Energy Insight, Research and Analysis and Energy Research teams at S&P Global (Now a part of S&P Global). Dr. Atul previously worked for BP for over 20 years in a number of operational, business, technical and strategic positions around the world. His career includes international leadership experience in a diverse array of energy fields spanning strategy development, business planning, field operations and technology commercialization. His experience includes leadership in solar energy development as well as oil and gas. Dr. Atul has previously served on boards of several companies and institutions and is member of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on Advanced Energy Technologies and is 25+ year member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. He is a sought-after speaker and moderator at public conferences, company boards and industry events and a member of the CERAWeek leadership team.
He holds B.S., M.S. and Ph. D. degrees in engineering.
S&P Global Ratings
Look Forward Council, Co-Chair
Global Head of Research and Development
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Senior Director, Index Investment Strategy
Maya Beyhan is Senior Director, ESG Specialist, Index Investment Strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI). The index investment strategy team provides research and commentary on the entire S&P DJI product set, including U.S. and global equities, commodities, fixed income and economic indices. Maya’s role has a specific focus on ESG and climate-based indices within this product set globally. Before joining S&P DJI, Maya was the lead equity index portfolio strategist at State Street Global Advisors in EMEA. In this role, she served clients with sophisticated ESG/climate portfolios. She previously worked as an investment strategist at Kempen Capital Management, covering institutional clients in the U.K. and the Netherlands. Maya holds a PhD in Quantum Chemistry from Vrije University in Amsterdam and a master’s degree in Theoretical Physics from Groningen University in the Netherlands.
S&P Global Ratings
Associate Director, Innovation and Disruptive Technologies
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Director, Global Power and Renewables
In this role, Chris focuses on strategic and competitive dynamics within the global power and renewables space and analyzes company and peer group strategies and trends. Previously, Chris worked with the Upstream Companies and Transactions team, where he oversaw research and analysis pertaining to the upstream portfolio positioning of oil and gas companies and to the low-carbon strategies of these companies. He has been with the company since 2013. Prior to joining S&P Global, he worked for several years in investment banking at UBS.
Chris holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and international studies from Colby College and a Master of Public Administration in international energy policy management from Columbia University, both in the United States. He is also a CFA charterholder.
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Senior Director, Index Investment Strategy
Maya Beyhan is Senior Director, ESG Specialist, Index Investment Strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI). The index investment strategy team provides research and commentary on the entire S&P DJI product set, including U.S. and global equities, commodities, fixed income and economic indices. Maya’s role has a specific focus on ESG and climate-based indices within this product set globally. Before joining S&P DJI, Maya was the lead equity index portfolio strategist at State Street Global Advisors in EMEA. In this role, she served clients with sophisticated ESG/climate portfolios. She previously worked as an investment strategist at Kempen Capital Management, covering institutional clients in the U.K. and the Netherlands. Maya holds a PhD in Quantum Chemistry from Vrije University in Amsterdam and a master’s degree in Theoretical Physics from Groningen University in the Netherlands.
S&P Global Ratings
Associate Director, Innovation and Disruptive Technologies
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Director, Global Power and Renewables
In this role, Chris focuses on strategic and competitive dynamics within the global power and renewables space and analyzes company and peer group strategies and trends. Previously, Chris worked with the Upstream Companies and Transactions team, where he oversaw research and analysis pertaining to the upstream portfolio positioning of oil and gas companies and to the low-carbon strategies of these companies. He has been with the company since 2013. Prior to joining S&P Global, he worked for several years in investment banking at UBS.
Chris holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and international studies from Colby College and a Master of Public Administration in international energy policy management from Columbia University, both in the United States. He is also a CFA charterholder.
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Senior Director, Index Investment Strategy
Maya Beyhan is Senior Director, ESG Specialist, Index Investment Strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI). The index investment strategy team provides research and commentary on the entire S&P DJI product set, including U.S. and global equities, commodities, fixed income and economic indices. Maya’s role has a specific focus on ESG and climate-based indices within this product set globally. Before joining S&P DJI, Maya was the lead equity index portfolio strategist at State Street Global Advisors in EMEA. In this role, she served clients with sophisticated ESG/climate portfolios. She previously worked as an investment strategist at Kempen Capital Management, covering institutional clients in the U.K. and the Netherlands. Maya holds a PhD in Quantum Chemistry from Vrije University in Amsterdam and a master’s degree in Theoretical Physics from Groningen University in the Netherlands.
S&P Global Ratings
Associate Director, Innovation and Disruptive Technologies
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Director, Global Power and Renewables
In this role, Chris focuses on strategic and competitive dynamics within the global power and renewables space and analyzes company and peer group strategies and trends. Previously, Chris worked with the Upstream Companies and Transactions team, where he oversaw research and analysis pertaining to the upstream portfolio positioning of oil and gas companies and to the low-carbon strategies of these companies. He has been with the company since 2013. Prior to joining S&P Global, he worked for several years in investment banking at UBS.
Chris holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and international studies from Colby College and a Master of Public Administration in international energy policy management from Columbia University, both in the United States. He is also a CFA charterholder.
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Senior Director, Index Investment Strategy
Maya Beyhan is Senior Director, ESG Specialist, Index Investment Strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI). The index investment strategy team provides research and commentary on the entire S&P DJI product set, including U.S. and global equities, commodities, fixed income and economic indices. Maya’s role has a specific focus on ESG and climate-based indices within this product set globally. Before joining S&P DJI, Maya was the lead equity index portfolio strategist at State Street Global Advisors in EMEA. In this role, she served clients with sophisticated ESG/climate portfolios. She previously worked as an investment strategist at Kempen Capital Management, covering institutional clients in the U.K. and the Netherlands. Maya holds a PhD in Quantum Chemistry from Vrije University in Amsterdam and a master’s degree in Theoretical Physics from Groningen University in the Netherlands.
S&P Global Ratings
Associate Director, Innovation and Disruptive Technologies
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Director, Global Power and Renewables
In this role, Chris focuses on strategic and competitive dynamics within the global power and renewables space and analyzes company and peer group strategies and trends. Previously, Chris worked with the Upstream Companies and Transactions team, where he oversaw research and analysis pertaining to the upstream portfolio positioning of oil and gas companies and to the low-carbon strategies of these companies. He has been with the company since 2013. Prior to joining S&P Global, he worked for several years in investment banking at UBS.
Chris holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and international studies from Colby College and a Master of Public Administration in international energy policy management from Columbia University, both in the United States. He is also a CFA charterholder.
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Senior Director, Index Investment Strategy
Maya Beyhan is Senior Director, ESG Specialist, Index Investment Strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI). The index investment strategy team provides research and commentary on the entire S&P DJI product set, including U.S. and global equities, commodities, fixed income and economic indices. Maya’s role has a specific focus on ESG and climate-based indices within this product set globally. Before joining S&P DJI, Maya was the lead equity index portfolio strategist at State Street Global Advisors in EMEA. In this role, she served clients with sophisticated ESG/climate portfolios. She previously worked as an investment strategist at Kempen Capital Management, covering institutional clients in the U.K. and the Netherlands. Maya holds a PhD in Quantum Chemistry from Vrije University in Amsterdam and a master’s degree in Theoretical Physics from Groningen University in the Netherlands.
S&P Global Ratings
Associate Director, Innovation and Disruptive Technologies
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Director, Global Power and Renewables
In this role, Chris focuses on strategic and competitive dynamics within the global power and renewables space and analyzes company and peer group strategies and trends. Previously, Chris worked with the Upstream Companies and Transactions team, where he oversaw research and analysis pertaining to the upstream portfolio positioning of oil and gas companies and to the low-carbon strategies of these companies. He has been with the company since 2013. Prior to joining S&P Global, he worked for several years in investment banking at UBS.
Chris holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and international studies from Colby College and a Master of Public Administration in international energy policy management from Columbia University, both in the United States. He is also a CFA charterholder.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Research Director, South Asia Power and Gas
Ashish has more than a decade of experience in power sector covering South Asia, US, Canada, Mexico, Caribbean countries and Kenya. Ashish expertise includes economic and policy assessment, Power market designs, power and fuel market analysis, power market modeling, power trading, regulatory and commercial analysis, and environmental policy analysis. Prior to joining S&P Global Commodity Insights , He worked with ICF Consulting India private limited where he led the 'Power and Renewable' practice covering South Asia region. Ashish has worked on numerous consulting assignments with IPPs, investors, private equity funds, Multi-lateral organization, power utilities, energy majors, industrial consumers, and government planning bodies to support their business, commercial and policy strategies. Ashish has led numerous techno-commercial and market due diligence assessments related to asset acquisition / sale / development and has authored papers/articles.
Ashish holds Bachelor of Technology degree in 'Production and Industrial Engineering' from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee.
S&P Global
Research Intern, India Research Chapter
Key support and contributions by: Brianne Paschen, Carla Donaghey, Mary Brown, Ellen White, Cherie Nicole Haddy, Laura Falgione, Ben Yang, Will Lockwood, Stephanie Oxford, Shipra Singh, Pooja Nair, Khushi Yadav, Rajat Juneja, Kurt Burger, and Camille McManus