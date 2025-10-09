Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Endowed with abundant natural resources, including critical minerals, and a young population, Africa will play an increasingly pivotal role in worldwide sustainable growth and the energy transition.

As the world’s second-largest continent, it is poised to contribute significantly to global economic growth. With a population of over 1.3 billion and a growing middle class, Africa presents extensive opportunities for investments across various sectors. With the right policies and financing solutions in place, the continent can unlock its potential and emerge as a key player in the global economy. However, infrastructure deficits, climate change and debt sustainability challenges are hindering the pace of development.

The first edition of the ‘Africa Forward’ Journal compiles essential research from S&P Global on the continent’s energy transition, access to sustainable finance, and the importance of effective infrastructure projects. We hope you find it insightful. 

Martina L. Cheung

S&P Global

Martina L. Cheung

President & CEO, S&P Global

In this edition

Interviews

Yann Le Pallec, President S&P Global Ratings to discuss what is at stakes for the South Africa's G20 presidency and the key challenges and opportunities that the continent faces. 

President Abdullah Almusaibeeh, President of BADEA, for a discussion on his first few months as President of BADEA and what key themes he believes will emerge at the G20 Johannesburg summit.  

Look Forward Podcast
Look Forward Podcast
Episode X

Africa

Learn More

