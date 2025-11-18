Look Forward | Episode 18: Unlocking Africa's Potential: Navigating Credit Dynamics and Sustainable Growth

In this episode of the Look Forward Podcast, our new rotating host Molly Mintz makes her debut to explore the dynamic landscape of Africa's economy with authors from our latest Look Forward Journal "Look Forward: Unlocking Africa."

S&P Global Ratings experts Roberto Sifron-Arevalo, Samira Mensah and Elijah Oliveros Rosen explore how Africa's abundant natural resources and youthful demographics present unprecedented investment opportunities, while also facing challenges in infrastructure, debt sustainability, and climate change. They also delve into the crucial role of credit ratings in enhancing financing strategies for sustainable development, and how domestic capital markets can drive economic growth.

The episode also discusses the upcoming S&P Global Africa Summit, aimed at fostering dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders to address the continent's financial hurdles. Tune in for insights that will equip you to navigate the complexities of Africa's evolving markets and seize future opportunities!