Global Head of Pricing, Valuations and Reference Data

Tasha Gonska is a Managing Director and Global Head of Pricing, Valuations and Reference Data (PVR) at S&P Global, part of the Market Intelligence Division.

Pricing, Valuations and Reference Data provides cross-asset derivatives data and valuations, fixed income pricing, terms and conditions reference data, private asset valuations and a variety of complementary solutions across a range of asset classes. During her time at S&P Global, Tasha performed a variety of roles initially joining as part of the derivative valuation team, and most recently looking after business development for the group she now leads.

Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence (previously Markit) in 2012, Tasha was at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in the Interest Rate Derivative Origination Group covering corporate clients in the Technology, Media and Telecom space. At Bank of America Merrill Lynch, she assisted clients with their interest rate risk management and helped devise and implement hedging strategies associated with corporate events such as mergers and acquisitions and bond issuances.

Tasha holds a BS in Economics from Duke University.