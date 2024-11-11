Senior Vice President

Ed Chidsey is a Senior Vice President and Head of Data, Valuations and Analytics for S&P Global Market Intelligence. In this role, he has full business responsibility the comprehensive suite of cross-asset market data, analytics and valuation services, ETF data management and trading services, and company-level information products. Ed is a member of the division's operating committee.



Ed joined S&P Global as a result of the merger with IHS Markit in 2022. He had been at IHS Markit since 2007 and had responsibility for the Information Services business within the Financial Services division. Prior to that, Ed spent 14 years at JP Morgan Chase where he held numerous management positions in the Markets, Asset Management and Private Banking groups.



Ed earned an MBA from Columbia University and holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Union College.