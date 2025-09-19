In the low disclosure, high risk and capital-intensive waterborne shipping flow industry, finding consolidated and comprehensive maritime shipping data you need to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and grow revenue can be challenging. New regulations, global economic growth, freight rate and marine fuel price volatility, geopolitics and shifting trade ship flows, makes access to timely, transparent, and connected insights more crucial than ever before.

To help get a comprehensive view of what is driving the complex dynamics of the industry, we have consolidated, evolved, and expanded our global, cross-commodity marine freight and fuel markets coverage of pricing, news and analysis, shipping data sets, and analytical tools.