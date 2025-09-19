Let's Talk

In the low disclosure, high risk and capital-intensive waterborne shipping flow industry, finding consolidated and comprehensive maritime shipping data you need to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and grow revenue can be challenging. New regulations, global economic growth, freight rate and marine fuel price volatility, geopolitics and shifting trade ship flows, makes access to timely, transparent, and connected insights more crucial than ever before.

To help get a comprehensive view of what is driving the complex dynamics of the industry, we have consolidated, evolved, and expanded our global, cross-commodity marine freight and fuel markets coverage of pricing, news and analysis, shipping data sets, and analytical tools.

Shipping and Commodity Flows Solutions Ideal For

Ship Owners

  • Optimize Fleet Deployment – Use detailed cargo information and fixtures to strategically position vessels, maximizing utilization and revenue.
  • Manage Bunker Costs – Leverage insights into bunker price volatility to make informed fuel purchasing decisions, reducing operational costs.
  • Stay ahead of Regulations – Prepare for upcoming environmental and safety regulations to ensure compliance and minimize disruptions to operations.
  • Enhance Contract Negotiations – Utilize end-of-day pricing assessments for transparent and effective charter rate negotiations.
  • Identify Market Opportunities – Spot emerging trends and demand shifts in cargo movements to capture new business opportunities before competitors.

Charterers

  • Strategic Contracting – Rely on accurate, end-of-day pricing and freight rates insights for confident and advantageous contract negotiations.
  • Risk Mitigation – Use shipping data on bunker price fluctuations and tonnage availability to reduce the risk of adverse impacts on chartering costs.
  • Supply Chain Efficiency – Gain supply chain transparency to optimize cargo movements and improve charter performance.
  • Regulatory Preparedness – Stay informed on regulatory changes affecting shipping flow routes and commodity flows to adjust chartering strategies accordingly.
  • Competitive Advantage – Access to unique cargo information and verified fixtures enables proactive decision-making and opportunity spotting.

Freight Forwarders

  • Enhanced Service Delivery – Use comprehensive market insights to offer more reliable and cost-effective shipping solutions to clients.
  • Competitive Pricing – Leverage end-of-day pricing assessments to negotiate better rates for freight with carriers, improving margins and customer offerings.
  • Market Adaptability – Stay informed of global flow shipping developments and regulatory changes to adjust logistics strategies swiftly.
  • Opportunity Identification – Spot inefficiencies and opportunities in the supply chain to offer value-added services and gain new business.
  • Risk Management – Understand and anticipate market fluctuations to mitigate risks related to freight rate volatility and capacity constraints.

Commodity Trader

  • Informed Trading Decisions – Utilize insights into freight rate levels and bunker costs to make more profitable trading and hedging decisions.
  • Arbitrage Opportunities – Leverage detailed maritime shipping data to identify and capitalize on arbitrage opportunities across different regions and commodities.
  • Strategic Contracting – Use pricing assessments and market analysis to negotiate contracts with confidence, securing favorable terms.
  • Regulatory Insight – Anticipate the impact of new regulations on commodity prices and supply chains to adjust trading strategies proactively.
  • Market Intelligence – Stay updated on market developments and commodity flows to anticipate price movements and adjust trading positions accordingly.

Coverage Areas

  • Dry Freight
  • Global Tanker
  • Bunker Fuel
  • Containers
Shipping

Capabilities

  • Global Freight Rates and Marine Fuel Assessments
  • Expert Market Reporting and Insights

