Discover the power of data visualization with S&P Global Energy. Our infographics and interactive tools explain complex market trends and shed light on the biggest stories in oil, shipping, natural gas, petrochemical, electric power, coal, metals and agriculture markets.
S&P Global Energy now evaluates the carbon intensity of crude production for almost 100 oil fields. The results show a wide spectrum, from as low as 1.67 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per barrel of production for Norway's Johan Sverdrup field, up to 527 kgCO2e/b for the Orinoco Belt in Venezuela.
This interactive chart you to find key information on region of origin, price, trade volumes, sulfur content, viscosity, carbon intensity, trade flows and benchmarks in one place.
Showcasing subject matter expertise and the very best data visualization from S