S&P Global Energy now evaluates the carbon intensity of crude production for almost 100 oil fields. The results show a wide spectrum, from as low as 1.67 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per barrel of production for Norway's Johan Sverdrup field, up to 527 kgCO2e/b for the Orinoco Belt in Venezuela.

This interactive chart you to find key information on region of origin, price, trade volumes, sulfur content, viscosity, carbon intensity, trade flows and benchmarks in one place.