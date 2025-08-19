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S&P Global Energy为您提供全球能源与大宗商品市场的全方位洞察，助您做出更优决策，为企业创造长期可持续价值。
我们凭借四项核心能力，帮助您在万变之中洞见清晰：S&P Global Energy Platts（标普全球能源Platts）——专注于定价与资讯；S&P Global Energy CERA（标普全球能源CERA）——专注于研究与咨询；S&P Global Energy Horizons（标普全球能源Horizons）——专注于能源扩展与可持续发展解决方案；S&P Global Energy Events（标普全球能源Events）——专注于呈现卓越非凡的思想领导力，促进深度行业协作。这些资源汇聚成强大的力量，赋能客户推动世界前行。
定价与基准
Energy旗下的Platts JKM™ 是液化天然气（LNG）实物现货市场的基准估价。该估价在东北亚地区和全球的现货交易、招标及短期、中期和长期合约中均被参考应用。