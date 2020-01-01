The Nodal Trader Conference is the key event of the year for the U.S. power trading community. Held for over 20 years, it brings together senior-level traders, investors, utilities, regulators, and representatives of the ISOs and RTOs. Hear updates on the past year, and examine new directions.

Explore the challenges for nodal traders, and get a better understanding of how the markets operate for traders, independent power generators, and utilities.

This year’s event includes a special focus on regulations and government activity in nodal markets. Explore changes in nodal market design, federal government priorities, growth in demand for electric power, and much more.

Topics we will explore include: