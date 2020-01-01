Event starts in

Days

Hours

Minutes
Register Now

On this page

Connecting traders with opportunities

The Nodal Trader Conference is the key event of the year for the U.S. power trading community.   Held for over 20 years, it brings together senior-level traders, investors, utilities, regulators, and representatives of the ISOs and RTOs. Hear updates on the past year, and examine new directions.

Explore the challenges for nodal traders, and get a better understanding of how the markets operate for traders, independent power generators, and utilities.

This year’s event includes a special focus on regulations and government activity in nodal markets.  Explore changes in nodal market design, federal government priorities, growth in demand for electric power, and much more.

Topics we will explore include:

  • New trends in evolving power markets
  • AI demand growth trends and new directions
  • Update on FERC – new priorities and new initiatives
  • Power stability challenges, ensuring reliability
  • ISO reforms and reorientation
Secure Your Spot Today

Register by July 10 and Save

Super Early Bird Rate: $1,749

 

 

Early Bird Rate: $1,949

Standard Rate: $2,199

Add To Your Calendar

For registration assistance, contact

Networking, bonus content, and more

Do more with your registration with our networking app!

Build your network

Get the delegate list, set up meetings, and chat with people before, during, and after the event

Enjoy extra content

Get real-time updates, the latest event information, and access the speaker presentations

Take it all with you

Access your conversations and contacts from anywhere with desktop and mobile versions

Agenda

The agenda is under development. Sign up to receive updates as the program develops.

Register Your Interest