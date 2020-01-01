S&P Global Offerings
October 21 - 23 | Washington, DC, USA
The Nodal Trader Conference is the key event of the year for the U.S. power trading community. Held for over 20 years, it brings together senior-level traders, investors, utilities, regulators, and representatives of the ISOs and RTOs. Hear updates on the past year, and examine new directions.
Explore the challenges for nodal traders, and get a better understanding of how the markets operate for traders, independent power generators, and utilities.
This year’s event includes a special focus on regulations and government activity in nodal markets. Explore changes in nodal market design, federal government priorities, growth in demand for electric power, and much more.
Topics we will explore include:
Register by July 10 and Save
Super Early Bird Rate: $1,749
Early Bird Rate: $1,949
Standard Rate: $2,199
Get the delegate list, set up meetings, and chat with people before, during, and after the event
Get real-time updates, the latest event information, and access the speaker presentations
Access your conversations and contacts from anywhere with desktop and mobile versions
The agenda is under development. Sign up to receive updates as the program develops.