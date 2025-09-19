Latest Videos

S&P Global Offerings
Oil, Refined Products, Shipping
The shadow fleet is by now a well-known tool for Russia and other petrostates to evade international sanctions. Yet this underground network continues to frustrate attempts at regulatory crackdowns, and has now grown to historic proportions.
In this documentary, Platts reporters and industry leaders lift the lid on the largest shadow fleet in history, and probe how it is distorting oil trade as we know it.
Runtime: 12 minutes