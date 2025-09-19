S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
The essential perspective on global commodities
Global oil levels on vessels at sea have reached historic highs, driven by strong Asian demand and sanctions. Meanwhile, European carbon prices remain strong and China resumes imports of US soybeans.