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价格基准，推动市场前行。自信交易。
Platts提供贴近市场实际的价格评估及全面的市场资讯服务。标普全球能源（S&P Global Energy）旗下Platts深耕能源市场逾百年，拥有丰富的行业经验与专业积累。
如今，Platts已被公认为全球领先的大宗商品基准价格、价格评估、市场资讯和市场报告提供商。Platts价格基准已成为近1,300份交易所挂牌、以现金结算的大宗商品期货合约的定价基础。