Carla Selman

Principal Research Analyst, Country Risk

Carla joined the company in 2014 and covers mainly the Southern Cone countries, with a focus on Argentina and Chile. She has extensive experience in due diligence and consulting projects. She previously worked as a Reporter for El Mercurio newspaper in Santiago, as a Diplomatic Assistant in Chile's Embassy in Paris, and as Programme Officer for Latin America and the Caribbean for The Rory Peck Trust in London. She was also a Latin America Analyst at Aegis Advisory.



She holds a license in journalism and mass communication from Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile, a master's in geopolitics and international relations from Sciences-Po Toulouse and a Master of Science in global politics from the London School of Economics, United Kingdom. She speaks English, Spanish, French and Portuguese. Originally from Chile, she is currently based in London, United Kingdom.