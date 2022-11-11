Associate Director, Global Intelligence & Analytics

Frank Hoffman is an Associate Director with the Global Intelligence & Analytics Consulting team at S&P Global Market Intelligence with a focus on supply chain and market planning.

Frank Hoffman has 15 years of experience in economic modeling and analysis with a strong focus on commodities, cost and price forecasting, and market planning. He brings these skillsets to a variety of consulting engagements and helps clients make more informed data-driven decisions. He has also been involved in several pieces of thought leadership around metals and the energy transition, such as S&P Global’s Future of Copper study and Impact of the IRA on North American Minerals Markets study.

Mr. Hoffman has also worked as a Senior Economist with S&P Global’s Pricing & Purchasing Service, where he covered nonferrous metals, building materials, healthcare, and services. Before returning to S&P Global, he worked as a senior operations manager at Uber Technologies. His areas of focus included incentives strategy and investment allocation for the US and Canada rides business. Mr. Hoffman has also worked as a federal consultant on analytics and data science-related engagements. He has been featured in media outlets such as American Metal Market, Bloomberg Television, the Financial Times, Forbes, Metal Bulletin, and Mining Technology.

He has a Master's degree in International & Development Economics from the University of San Francisco and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Illinois.