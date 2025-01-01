S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global Ratings
Marion Amiot is Head of Climate Economics & European Economist at S&P Global Ratings, based in London. In this position, she develops the Eurozone economic forecasts, provides insight into the economic outlook and conducts in-depth research on key macroeconomic developments and policies.