Director of Energy Research

Steve Piper is Director of Energy Research with S&P Global Market Intelligence. He has been with the company since 2009. Steve specializes in market price forecasting, economic feasibility assessment, demand forecasting and environmental analysis. Steve manages strategic research and forecasting for SNL Energy’s clients in the utilities, natural gas and coal industries.



Prior to his role at S&P Market Intelligence, Steve held positions at Platts, RDI and RCG/HaglerBailly.



Steve earned a Bachelor of Arts from Grinnell College and an Master in Project Management from the School of Public Affairs at University of Maryland-College Park.