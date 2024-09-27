S&P Global Offerings
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
Start your engines and drive your decision-making to your destination with observations and insights from our global automotive industry experts on the market’s technology, production, product strategies, sales, and marketing.
Dataset
Tom De Vleesschauwer, the Senior Director, Transport and Mobility at S&P Global Mobility joins the Seek & Prosper Interview Series to discuss the future of mobility. He covers mobility as a service, the challenges of long distance trucking for electrical vehicles and driverless vehicles, and the rapid changes that are already taking place in mobility.
S&P Global Mobility
Forecasting & Planning