Although the combined GDP of the 10 largest emerging markets is approaching that of the 10 largest developed markets, income per capita in the former is still projected to be about a third of that in the latter by 2030.

Productivity growth will determine which emerging markets progress in income per capita convergence. Economies benefiting from new global structural trends such as energy transition and supply chain reorientation, as well as from productivity-enhancing reforms, will be better positioned to climb the income ladder.

Economies that fall behind on income convergence risk increased social and political instability as their populations grapple with unmet economic development expectations. Several emerging markets and frontier markets, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, where productivity growth rates are particularly low, are at risk of falling behind.