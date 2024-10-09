Emerging markets such as Vietnam and India are following China’s lead in leveraging lower labor costs and innovative support mechanisms to build their positions in global supply chains, but the sustainability of this strategy over the next decade remains uncertain.

Emerging economies must address rising labor costs and invest in workforce upskilling to maintain their competitive advantage against cheaper frontier markets.

Competition between emerging markets with similar resource endowments and labor costs requires companies to mitigate labor strike and regulatory risks while governments attract more global investment and create national champions, all while complying with global trade rules.

To compete with developed economies’ government support for local manufacturing and the use of rules of origin to secure their economic interests, emerging markets such as Malaysia, Indonesia and India have successfully attracted investment and boosted exports by leveraging their unique value propositions.

Mechanization is the biggest threat to emerging markets in the coming decade, with robotics and additive manufacturing being boosted by machine vision and other AI tools. Emerging markets must invest in skills and mechanized manufacturing to ensure continued supply chain-led growth.