Emerging markets2 house more than 50% of the world’s population and hold about half of its power generation capacity, yet their energy demand potential remains largely untapped. Average electricity demand per capita, at about 3,600 kWh per year, is less than half of that in the more developed OEC countries. When excluding China, demand per capita falls to only 2,000 kWh per year, or roughly the same as a refrigerator.

From this starting point, the power needs of emerging markets will grow considerably in the coming decades. Population growth, urbanization, economic development and electrification will lead power demand to increase by more than 3% per year over 2024–2040, according to outlooks by S&P Global Commodity Insights, compared with about 2% in the rest of the world. This equates to about 620 TWh of additional power supply requirements in emerging markets — similar to Brazil’s power needs today — every year for the next 15 years. China and India alone account for 465 TWh per year of this additional supply requirement.

Decarbonizing the power mix under these circumstances creates unique challenges and opportunities for private sector investment in clean energy. These markets are often marked by long-standing underinvestment in energy infrastructure, scarce public funds and foreign capital, and reliance on fossil fuels to produce more than 60% of electricity (or, in the case of some South American and sub-Saharan African markets, dominance of nonemitting but weather-dependent hydropower). In contrast, developed economies tend to offer ample government subsidies, such as the tax credits of the US Inflation Reduction Act; capital at more attractive interest rates; and many well-established business models for wind and solar projects.