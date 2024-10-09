The two main fiscal risks for emerging market sovereigns are an uncertain outlook for growth and the inability to increase tax receipts.

The future trajectory of emerging market growth will be a key determinant of fiscal outcomes for the rest of this decade. Several concerns exist in this regard. For China, an aging population, property woes, weakening consumer sentiment and few measures to support household spending suggest future moderate consumption growth and a potential risk for deflation, which would impact fiscal outcomes. Private oversaving in China, with a gross savings rate of 44% of GDP, may be a logical response to aging demographics and a narrow social safety net. But amid a slowdown in investment activity in the property sector, it can also constrain consumption growth.

Supply side constraints cap growth rates in emerging markets. In Mexico, years of underinvestment, especially in infrastructure such as energy and electricity, have constrained the economy. Hungary’s big bet on the electric vehicle sector and its trade-intensive economic model make it vulnerable to deglobalization while its population declines and ages. In South Africa, recurrent power outages and logistical bottlenecks have weighed on activity, limiting per capita GDP growth to just above 0% for nearly five years. Those factors also challenge South Africa’s manufacturing, mining and export sectors. While some investment in alternative energy infrastructure has progressed, the new coalition government faces challenges in reducing high structural unemployment and stimulating private investments (see “Planning for the future: Growth targets for the next decade” to learn more).

Türkiye's growth challenges differ: cooling down a recently overheated economy while restoring trust in the Turkish lira. Second-quarter 2024 GDP results confirmed a significant deceleration in Turkish consumption growth. However, the bigger question is whether Türkiye's private consumption, about 60% of GDP in 2023, can stomach real income cuts for long enough (i.e., until 2026) so that inflation can return to single digits without significantly hampering the country's growth prospects.

Weaker-than-projected emerging market growth may pose a serious risk to their public finances over the longer term — particularly if accompanied by deflation (i.e., China) — as aging demographics and excessive private savings may lead toward Japanese levels of public debt but without Japanese levels of development, wealth generation and currency status.

The second risk to emerging market fiscal sustainability is low tax receipts. Emerging market sovereigns collect an average of 23% of GDP in government revenues, more than 10 percentage points less than the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development developed sovereign average. Indonesia collects less than 15% of GDP in revenue, while Mexico and Vietnam collect only 18% each. There are political and institutional limitations to taxing the informal economy, particularly where populations have low confidence in the quality of public services and the integrity of government officials. We project that most emerging market countries in our analysis will grow their revenues by no more than 1% of GDP over the next seven years, while their primary balances will remain negative.