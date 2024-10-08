Global efforts to accelerate the energy transition and achieve sustainable development goals will boost demand for critical minerals. Copper, cobalt, nickel and lithium, in particular, are essential in electric vehicle and battery production, as well as other key components for producing renewable energy. Such demand growth will be exponential.

A joint study from S&P Global Market Intelligence and S&P Global Commodity Insights on copper and the energy transition found that copper demand — key for electrification — is projected to double from 25 million metric tons (MMt) today to about 50 MMt by 2035. In the case of lithium, a 2021 European Parliament report stated that for Europe to meet its energy transition targets, demand would need to increase 18 times by 2030 and 60 times by 2050.

Leaders in mining and processing minerals for the energy transition include China (copper, cobalt, nickel and lithium), Chile (copper and lithium), Peru (copper) and Indonesia (nickel). Initiatives across advanced economies aim to diversify supply and secure strategic access to these minerals, likely boosting investment in emerging markets with large reserves. These initiatives include the Minerals Security Partnership and the US Inflation Reduction Act, which extends benefits to countries that have free trade agreements with the US.

To take advantage of foreign investment opportunities, some emerging markets are already creating new incentives through policy changes and infrastructure improvements.

The Indonesian government banned nickel exports to foster domestic higher-value processing and sought to create an EV supply chain by introducing supportive policies to attract manufacturers and battery-makers. These policies include a lower value-added tax on EVs, labor liberalization and reduced corporate taxes.

In Latin America, Argentina is seeking to boost development of its lithium sector by promoting private sector investment through an investment attraction scheme known as Régimen de Incentivo para Grandes Inversiones (RIGI), applicable to strategic sectors, including mining. Chile has one of the world's largest reserves of lithium, a mineral classified as strategic, with the state playing a major role in its development but also allowing associations with the private sector.

Sub-Saharan African countries with significant reserves of copper and cobalt, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, are also seeking to address pervasive infrastructural deficits to attract more foreign investment.