Energy at the Crossroads

Governments are leading significant changes in energy and climate policies, with some reassessing the pace of the energy transition.

At its heart, this means reevaluating the ambition to redesign the very foundations of a complex global energy system within the next 25 years.

Affordable and secure energy for economic growth is being weighed and, in some cases, prioritized over sustainability.

The new global energy system will not unfold linearly; it will take a multidimensional form. Do not expect it to look like a smooth line on a graph. It will unfold at different rates, with different mixes of energy, in different parts of the world, shaped by different capabilities and priorities.