S&P Global
Vice Chairman
The Pulitzer-Prize winning author of "The Prize," and "The Quest," Dr. Yergin is vice chairman of S&P Global and founded CERA (now part of S&P Global). He is an authority on energy, international politics and economics. His awards include Lifetime Achievement from the Prime Minister of India and the United States Energy Award for lifelong achievements in energy and the promotion of international understanding.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University and a Ph.D. from Cambridge University, where he was a Marshall Scholar.