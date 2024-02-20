The evidence around electrification and the shift to battery-powered electric cars points to one indisputable fact: The future is here, even if the fervor of early adopters who saw a rapid transition from the gas-powered engine of the last century is proving to be a bit too much, too soon.

Attaining mass-market acceptance of EVs is a slow process and still far from certain. Some markets — China, other parts of Asia, Europe, and some regions within the US — are embracing the EV movement, but recent signs from S&P Global Mobility point to more and more EVs sitting in dealer showrooms.

One of the keys to mass-market adoption is achieving price parity with combustion engine vehicles. But other factors are also relevant such as the need for longer-lasting battery charges and more efficient and ubiquitous charging stations. Both represent hurdles to converting buyers accustomed to a world built around the combustion engine.

If successful, however, the electrification transition will upend the industry's infrastructure, economics, technologies and supporting services in a way that stakeholders are only starting to address and comprehend.

But what is the path, and what is standing in the way?

A warning about the supply chain

In the combustion-engine era, the automotive sector became well versed in dealing with supply chain risk. With electrification, risk now shifts further upstream given its reliance on critical raw materials and components.

Efforts by China's automotive industry to establish a dominant position throughout the EV supply chain have been successful. Chinese suppliers have acquired the elements necessary to construct EV batteries at scale: the cathode and anode in traction-battery cells and the pack itself. They have also acquired significant stakes in inverters, converters, controllers and charging technology.

A sign of China's success can be seen in its emerging dominance of EV exports globally. (See chart, "China builds dominance in electrification products") China exported 1.47 million vehicles in the 12 months to Oct. 31, 2023. That represented 34% of all exports by value, up from 30% the same month a year earlier and 2% in 2019, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Similarly, China accounted for 68% of all global exports of lithium-ion batteries — including EV and electronic devices products — over the same period, up from 63% a year earlier and 44% in 2019. The chart "China builds dominance in electrification products" illustrates China's rapid rise in the share of global exports of EVs and lithium-ion batteries that power them.