High-profile examples of supply chain disruptions include restrictions on Russian gas and Ukrainian grain supplies due to conflict, container and shipping shortages in 2021 and 2022, and semiconductor shortages that began in 2020. These have elevated supply chain matters from procurement to the C-suite and the attention of investors.

Looking ahead, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows that gross operating profit margins for manufacturing firms globally are expected to fall to 10.4% of sales in 2024 from 10.7% in 2022. We see the computing and electronics sector and domestic appliance manufacturing being particularly affected.

At the same time, capital expenditures are expected to exceed gross operating profits by 5% in 2024 after being equal to them in 2022. Investing in capital stock to maintain existing facilities and meet earnings growth objectives is another area that may take priority over spending on supply chain change.

S&P Global Ratings' credit condition outlooks also see risks from cost pressures, squeezing profits and eroding credit quality. Although risks remain high, the trend is toward improvement.

In North America, many corporate borrowers are finding it difficult to pass along high input prices such as wages and energy costs to end-consumers and end-customers. If profit erosion becomes more widespread and steeper than expected, credit quality could further suffer.

In Asia-Pacific, there are risks from global supply chain realignments. A further reduction in supply chain reliance on mainland China by Western and other importers could push up costs over the next few years, adding to inflation pressures. An escalation of international disputes over the seas and lands in south and southeast China would damage economic activity.

In Europe, the emphasis is on an extended period of favorable real interest rates that could expose financial vulnerabilities for issuers that find access to financing restricted and the cost of debt service prohibitive. That may squeeze issuers' surplus capital for investment in supply chain enhancements.