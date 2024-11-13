Research Analyst

Mark Fontecchio is a research analyst for the Internet of Things channel of 451 Research, a technology research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. He covers horizontal IoT technology, as well as focuses on the commercial transportation vertical, supply chain technology, and shipping and logistics.



Before joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, Mark was the M&A research manager at 451 Research, where he helped direct the firm's coverage of technology mergers and acquisitions, and its M&A KnowledgeBase.



Prior to joining 451 Research, he spent eight years at TechTarget, where he wrote and directed coverage on datacenters, data management and enterprise applications.