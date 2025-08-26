Global Head of Private Markets Analytics and Thought Leadership

As Global Head of Private Markets & Thought Leadership, Ruth Yang is responsible for developing and expanding S&P Global Ratings’ coverage of private credit alongside the franchise’s market engagement in both public and private markets through thought leadership outreach. She serves as the Chair of the cross-divisional S&P Global Private Debt Research Lab.



Previously, she led the company’s Credit Research & Insights research team, overseeing the creation and publication of macro-credit and thematic research, risk assessments, rating transition analyses, and credit market forecasts while governing the Credit Conditions Committee (CCC) process. Ruth has more than 25 years of experience in the leveraged finance markets—including with Fitch Solutions as Managing Director for Leveraged Finance Intelligence, where she was responsible for developing their leveraged finance offerings; and with Leveraged Commentary & Data, where she managed leveraged finance content and operations globally for more than 15 years.

Ruth received an A.B. with honors from Harvard University.