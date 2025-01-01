S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Director, Private Markets Business Development
Matthew Long manages business development for private markets clients within Data, Valuation & Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Matthew Long manages business development for private markets clients within Data, Valuation & Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He supports private equity and venture capital clients in using data and technology to develop more effective workflows for deal sourcing, investment analysis, and reporting. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA from Yale University.