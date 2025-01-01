Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Matthew Long

Director, Private Markets Business Development

Matthew Long manages business development for private markets clients within Data, Valuation & Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He supports private equity and venture capital clients in using data and technology to develop more effective workflows for deal sourcing, investment analysis, and reporting. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA from Yale University.