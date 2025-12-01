Join our S&P Global Ratings U.S. Public Finance team for our 2026 Outlook Webinar series. Sector leads and senior team analysts will lead discussions around our published outlooks and sector views. We will answer your questions live during the webinars.

The 2026 USPF Outlook Series will take place at 2:00 PM ET on various dates throughout January, following the publication of our sector Outlooks. Our lineup includes:

•Global Not-For-Profit Higher Education - January 7

•U.S. Not-For-Profit Health Care - January 8

•U.S. State & Local Governments - January 13

•U.S. Not-For-Profit Transportation Infrastructure - January 15

•U.S. Municipal Water Utilities - January 21

•U.S. Public Power and Electric Cooperatives - January 22

•U.S. Affordable Housing - January 27

•U.S. Charter Schools - January 29