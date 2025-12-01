S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
Select dates throughout the month of January
2:00 - 3:00 PM EST
Virtual Events
Join our S&P Global Ratings U.S. Public Finance team for our 2026 Outlook Webinar series. Sector leads and senior team analysts will lead discussions around our published outlooks and sector views. We will answer your questions live during the webinars.
The 2026 USPF Outlook Series will take place at 2:00 PM ET on various dates throughout January, following the publication of our sector Outlooks. Our lineup includes:
•Global Not-For-Profit Higher Education - January 7
•U.S. Not-For-Profit Health Care - January 8
•U.S. State & Local Governments - January 13
•U.S. Not-For-Profit Transportation Infrastructure - January 15
•U.S. Municipal Water Utilities - January 21
•U.S. Public Power and Electric Cooperatives - January 22
•U.S. Affordable Housing - January 27
•U.S. Charter Schools - January 29
By clicking the link below, you will be able to choose from the full catalog of our scheduled outlook webinars, with a one-step registration process for all sessions. Look for our remaining 2026 Outlook publications which will be released in advance of the webinars.
We invite you to submit your questions early via the registration page to ensure they are addressed by our speakers.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team