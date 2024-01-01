Our Portfolio Companies

S&P Global Offerings
9M Technologies
Provides advanced fixed income analytics and portfolio management system to investors.
BlueMark
A leading provider of independent impact verification and impact intelligence for the sustainable investing market.
CloudAttribution
Tailored investment management software to drive better investments by delivering total transparency and visibility on the source of their returns.
CloudMargin
Provides buy- and sell-side institutions the ability to efficiently management and evaluate collateral and margin risk through a simple to use cloud-based platform.
Credora
Takes a data-driven approach to quantifying and managing credit risk by disintermediating the financial markets through confidential computing, cryptography, and zero knowledge proofs.
Doconomy
Impact fintech company providing banks with innovative tools to drive climate action and financial wellbeing
FiscalNote
Technology innovator at the intersection of global business and government that provides advanced, data-driven Issues Management solutions.
Handshakes
Datatech company combining reliable corporate data with adaptive technologies to enable greater market transparency and faster risk detection.
HazelTree
Provides innovative cloud-based treasury and liquidity solutions to investment management firms.
Hub Platform Technology Partners Ltd
Delivers end to end omnichannel digital solutions deployed across any hardware and networked touchpoint or device.
Hum Capital
The funding platform connecting great companies with the right capital to make funding equitable, efficient, and accessible.
iLex
Designs, builds, and operates public and private market infrastructure for syndicated loan and private debt markets.
IT Manufactory
SaaS offering for analytics and strategic planning custom built for the automotive supplier ecosystem.
Lukka
Provides digital assets pricing and reference data and serves digital asset institutions with middle and back office data solutions.
Novata
Makes ESG easy and practical for private markets with a new technology solution focused on bringing transparency related to ESG for private companies.
Open Exchange
Video-enabling software and services for the vital daily communications of the financial services and professional investment industry.
Pexapark
An operating system to buy, sell and manage renewable energy with PPA pricing data and trading workflows.
Quantifind
Provides an AI-driven enterprise SaaS solution for compliance and financial risks, including comprehensive watch lists, corporate registration data, and machine extracted data from negative news and adverse media.
Tradinghub
Saas offering that detects and prevents financial crime and enhances trading performance.
URSA Space Systems
Analytics-as-a-service company that leverages its experience with a unique form of satellite imagery (Synthetic Aperture Radar, or SAR).
Xpansiv
Global market infrastructure for registering, managing, trading, settling, retiring, analyzing, and reporting an infinite array of data-driven environmental commodities in an intuitive, user-friendly environment.