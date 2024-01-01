Our Portfolio Companies

Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer
9MTechnologies.

9M Technologies
Provides advanced fixed income analytics and portfolio management system to investors.

 

 

BigOne Labs
Alternative data intelligence that enables investment and business decisions in China.

 

 

BlueMark
A leading provider of independent impact verification and impact intelligence for the sustainable investing market.

 

CloudAttribution
Tailored investment management software to drive better investments by delivering total transparency and visibility on the source of their returns.
 

CloudMargin
Provides buy- and sell-side institutions the ability to efficiently management and evaluate collateral and margin risk through a simple to use cloud-based platform.

 

Credora
Takes a data-driven approach to quantifying and managing credit risk by disintermediating the financial markets through confidential computing, cryptography, and zero knowledge proofs.

Doconomy
Impact fintech company providing banks with innovative tools to drive climate action and financial wellbeing

 

 

FiscalNote
Technology innovator at the intersection of global business and government that provides advanced, data-driven Issues Management solutions.
 

Gen II Fund Services
Cloud based provider of administrative services to private investment funds.

 

 

 

Handshakes
Datatech company combining reliable corporate data with adaptive technologies to enable greater market transparency and faster risk detection.

 

HazelTree
Provides innovative cloud-based treasury and liquidity solutions to investment management firms.

 

 

 

Hub Platform Technology Partners Ltd
Delivers end to end omnichannel digital solutions deployed across any hardware and networked touchpoint or device.


 

Hum Capital
 The funding platform connecting great companies with the right capital to make funding equitable, efficient, and accessible.

 

iLex
Designs, builds, and operates public and private market infrastructure for syndicated loan and private debt markets.

 

IT Manufactory
SaaS offering for analytics and strategic planning custom built for the automotive supplier ecosystem.


 

Lukka
Provides digital assets pricing and reference data and serves digital asset institutions with middle and back office data solutions.

 

Maestro
A SaaS platform for managing operating data and performance KPIs in private equity owned firms.


 

Measurabl
Connects the real estate industry from “meter to market” by making it fast, easy, and affordable to collect and share ESG data.

 

Novata
Makes ESG easy and practical for private markets with a new technology solution focused on bringing transparency related to ESG for private companies.

Open Exchange
 Video-enabling software and services for the vital daily communications of the financial services and professional investment industry.
 

Pexapark
An operating system to buy, sell and manage renewable energy with PPA pricing data and trading workflows.

 

 

 

 

Quantifind
Provides an AI-driven enterprise SaaS solution for compliance and financial risks, including comprehensive watch lists, corporate registration data, and machine extracted data from negative news and adverse media.
 

RGS
Provides ESG impact analysis for private and public markets.

 

 

 

Tealbook
Offers a supplier intelligence platform that offers buyers data they need to make critical decisions, resulting in empowered and transformative procurement strategies.

Tradinghub
Saas offering that detects and prevents financial crime and enhances trading performance.

 

URSA Space Systems
Analytics-as-a-service company that leverages its experience with a unique form of satellite imagery (Synthetic Aperture Radar, or SAR).

Vakt
Blockchain-based digital post-trade platform that manages physical energy transactions from trade entry to final settlement.

 

Wiland
Provides marketing analytics and communication services to help expand and enhance brand image.
 

 

Xpansiv
Global market infrastructure for registering, managing, trading, settling, retiring, analyzing, and reporting an infinite array of data-driven environmental commodities in an intuitive, user-friendly environment.