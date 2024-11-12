Principal Research Analyst – 451 Research

Eric Hanselman is the chief analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He coordinates industry analysis across the broad portfolio of technology, media and telecommunications research disciplines, with an extensive, hands-on understanding of a range of subject areas, including information security, networks and semiconductors and their intersection in areas such as SDN/NFV, 5G and edge computing.

Eric helps S&P Global’s clients navigate these turbulent waters and capitalize on potential outcomes. He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a Certified Information Systems Security Professional and a VMware Certified Professional. He is also a frequent speaker at leading industry conferences and hosts the Next in Tech technology podcast.