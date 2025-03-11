S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging markets encompass regions with significantly diverging fundamentals, encountering a broad range of credit challenges—from persistent inflation and tightening financing conditions to sluggish domestic demand and geopolitical tensions.