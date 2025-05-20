The Sustainability Yearbook 2024 considered over 9,400 companies assessed in the 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). This page provides the ranking of the 759 companies selected for this year’s Yearbook based on their S&P Global CSA Scores. Learn more about the Yearbook Selection Process.



To allow users to quickly find results and industry information, all contents are now available directly on the Yearbook Rankings page. Click on the Industry category of the member company to access the content while on the Rankings page.



The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 will launch on Feb 11, 2025.