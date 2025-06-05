The Sustainability Yearbook - 2022 Rankings

The Sustainability Yearbook 2022 considered over 7,500 companies assessed in the 2021 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). This page provides the ranking of the 700+ companies selected for this year’s Yearbook based on their S&P Global ESG Scores calculated from the CSA. Learn more about the Yearbook Methodology.

Sustainability Yearbook Ranking for the Next Edition

2021 Annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment