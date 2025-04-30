Tips for First-Timers

Promote Cross-Divisional Collaboration: Engage various departments within your company to gather the necessary information. This promotes cross-divisional collaboration and ensures that all aspects of your business are covered.

Top Tip: The Portal allows you to easily provide access to colleagues filling in the CSA questionnaire. You can focus their attention on the topics you need their help on, by removing access to other criteria/questions.

Top Tip: Use the rationale provided in the question guidance for each question to explain the importance of the topic to your company’s business and how sustainability and business strategies are linked.

Top Tip: Where relationships don’t exist, there lies an opportunity to network and grow your team’s prominence across the business, by establishing strong relationships with new divisions in your company.

Top Tip: Create a cross-functional team with representatives from different departments to work together on the CSA submission.

Top Tip: Use the Benchmarking Database to harness your team’s competitive spirit by showing them what your competitors already do. Backing that up by providing them with hands on peer practices (using the database) makes solutions clearer and easier to implement. Colleagues often think that what needs to be implemented and disclosed is more complex than what is being requested.

Top Tip: Hold training sessions for key stakeholders to explain the CSA process and how it aligns with your company's sustainability strategy. For example, work with the IT department to gather data on energy consumption and collaborate with the HR department to collect information on employee engagement initiatives.