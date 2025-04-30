S&P Global Offerings
THE CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT
Ensuring transparency and clarity around the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) process is important to us. Participating companies can view the assessed version of their original CSA submission to easily identify areas where our analysts made changes to your answers based on the CSA methodology. Questions that were subject to a change by the S&P Global ESG Research analysts are flagged and the changed data points are highlighted.
Follow these steps to view the assessed version of your CSA:
1. Go to the 'Frameworks' dropdown in the top menu of the Portal
2. In the dropdown menu, under 'CSA', select 'Response'.
3. Navigate to the 'Questionnaires' section.
4. Select the campaign year you wish to review from the top left dropdown menu.
5. Identify questions with changed information. Criteria that contain changed questions, and questions that contain changes are marked with a small black flag. This icon indicates that at least one data point in a question was changed by our ESG Research analysts after your submission.
6. Identify changed data points. If a data point is highlighted in pink, it means that it has been changed by the ESG Research analysts while assessing your answer against the CSA methodology.
The data that you see in the field with pink shading is the most updated version, which was considered for the purposes of the assessment.
There may be more than one pink shaded area within the question, indicating several changes by the analysts.
7. To view the change from your original submission, select "Company answer" to toggle to your original submission. This way you can check which data points were deleted or changed based on your supporting evidence or additional comments.
Yes. The assessed data points are used when you pre-fill the current questionnaire with responses from the previous year’s questionnaire. This is to facilitate your year-on-year improvement, by closing gaps against last year's assessment. For example, you will be able to pre-fill the 2025 CSA with the assessed data points from the 2024 CSA, if available. The pre-fill option is offered in a pop-up window automatically after you have begun participation in this year's CSA.
Please visit the 'Confirmation' section (select 'Response' option under CSA within the Frameworks dropdown) in the Sustainability Portal to view the start date of your company's participation window.
If you would like more detailed feedback on the results of your company’s CSA, please consider our Sustainability Benchmarking Solutions. For more information, please contact the Benchmarking team at MISustainabilitySales@spglobal.com.
When looking at your latest CSA results, you may notice that your company’s scores dropped for some criteria, dimensions, and/or the total score. As you interpret these results, remember that the CSA methodology is updated every year and may impact up to 10-15% of the questions within the questionnaire.
S&P Global updates the CSA annually for several reasons, including to:
Reflect emerging ESG trends. This allows you as a participant to prepare for emerging issues early, which is a feature of the CSA that long-time participants value as one of the benefits of participation. Typically, the weight of a new criterion starts out low. The questions we ask are simple and only become more challenging over time.
Align with increasing performance expectations. We may introduce a new criterion asking if you are aware of risks and opportunities in a particular emerging area or if certain internal policies exist. In subsequent years, the performance expectations on the issues will likely increase. In addition to the key metrics used to measure an issue – coupled with the link to your company’s business strategy – we may ask which KPIs and targets are used, whose remuneration is linked to those targets, what the historical performance on the topic was, and what sort of targets your company has set for the future.
Reflect greater demand for public disclosures. We might start to reward companies with points for public disclosures for some questions to reflect the increasing demand from stakeholders for the information. In a second step, questions might be changed to require public disclosure to score any points. This is typically the case if the topics become a part of reporting standards or regulation, or as the availability of public disclosure on the topic becomes widespread in a certain industry.
Remove questions that are no longer differentiating. Questions for which most companies achieve top scores are no longer distinguishing and may be eliminated from the CSA. This does not suggest or imply that the topic is no longer an important sustainability issue, but rather that the share of companies that meet the CSA’s expectations for it is so large, that it is no longer considered differentiated.
The table below illustrates how the different reasons impact the weight of questions or criteria in the aggregations of scores, as well as how scores and percentile rank are impacted.
|
Level
|
Action
|
Impact
|
Weights
|
Score#
|
Percentile Rank
|
Criterion
|
Add
|
Of other criteria
|
Dimension score higher (lower) if new criterion scores relatively higher (lower) than existing criteria
|
There is no impact if other companies in the same industry do not exhibit relative improvements in score.
|
Remove
|
Of other criteria
|
Dimension score higher (lower) if removed criterion scored relatively lower (higher) than remaining criteria
|
Question
|
Add
|
Of other questions in criterion decrease
|
Criterion score higher (lower) if new question scores relatively higher (lower) than existing questions
|
Remove
|
Of other questions in criterion increase
|
Criterion score higher (lower) if removed question scored relatively lower (higher) than remaining criteria
|
Change of methodology requirements
|
No
|
Score drop for companies unable to meet new methodology requirements.
Annual changes to the CSA will impact all companies the same way. This means that your industry peers may also experience a drop in score. Therefore, it is always important to look at your relative performance by considering the year-on-year changes in your company’s percentile rank at the question or higher aggregation levels.