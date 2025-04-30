Ensuring transparency and clarity around the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) process is important to us. Participating companies can view the assessed version of their original CSA submission to easily identify areas where our analysts made changes to your answers based on the CSA methodology. Questions that were subject to a change by the S&P Global ESG Research analysts are flagged and the changed data points are highlighted.

Follow these steps to view the assessed version of your CSA:

1. Go to the 'Frameworks' dropdown in the top menu of the Portal

2. In the dropdown menu, under 'CSA', select 'Response'.

3. Navigate to the 'Questionnaires' section.

4. Select the campaign year you wish to review from the top left dropdown menu.