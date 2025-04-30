S&P Global Offerings
THE CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT
Overview
All companies invited to participate in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) are required to register the company’s Sustainability Portal account in order to respond to the assessment, access past scoring details, and/or view the questionnaire. There is no cost to register for the account and registering does not require a company to respond to the CSA.
How to Register
Need Help?
If you encounter any issues during the registration process, please refer to the resources below or contact the CSA Helpline at csa@spglobal.com.
|
|
Helpline
|
Self
|
Solution
|
Company name didn’t appear in the registration form
|✓
|
Didn’t receive an email confirmation after registering
|✓
|Check spam / junk folder
|
Company is registered, but don’t know who manages our account
|✓
|
Forgot my password
|✓
|Reset password
|
Link for password set up expired
|✓
|Reset password
|
Can’t find the online portal login page
|✓
|Login page
|
Not sure which internet browser is recommended
|✓
|Google Chrome