Overview

All companies invited to participate in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) are required to register the company’s Sustainability Portal account in order to respond to the assessment, access past scoring details, and/or view the questionnaire. There is no cost to register for the account and registering does not require a company to respond to the CSA.

How to Register

registration page Visit the .

csa@spglobal.com. If a colleague has already registered your company’s account, a pop-up message will appear to inform you. You can then reach out to the CSA Helpline to find out who the administrators are that can provide you with access. Start typing in your company name in the “Company” field. For ease, all companies invited to participate in the CSA have been pre-loaded into this form. So, as you type, your company name will populate automatically. If it does not appear, contact the CSA Helpline at. If a colleague has already registered your company’s account, a pop-up message will appear to inform you. You can then reach out to the CSA Helpline to find out who the administrators are that can provide you with access.

Complete the remaining fields (mandatory fields are marked with an asterisk *) and when finished, click “Register.”

(Please note that this process is not automated. So, if you register after normal business hours, it may take more than 24 hours to receive the confirmation email). Within 24 hours, you should receive an email notification from csa@spglobal.com with the subject line “Corporate Sustainability Assessment: User Account Creation for (company name)”. This message is confirmation of registration and will include your Login ID (your email), along with instructions on setting up your password.Please note that this process is not automated. So, if you register after normal business hours, it may take more than 24 hours to receive the confirmation email).

Welcome to S&P Global." This email contains the link to set your password, which is required to access your company’s account in the Sustainability Portal. As this link is only valid for a limited period of time, if you do not set up your password during this time, you will need to . If you do not receive the "Welcome to S&P Global" email within 15 minutes of receiving the "User Account Creation” email, please first check your SPAM/JUNK email folder. If the email is not in there, please contact us at You will receive a second email from donotreply@spglobal.com with the subject "" This email contains the link to, which is required to access your company’s account in the Sustainability Portal. As this link is only valid for a limited period of time, if you do not set up your password during this time, you will need to reset your password If you do not receive the "Welcome to S&P Global" email within 15 minutes of receiving the "User Account Creation” email, please first check your SPAM/JUNK email folder. If the email is not in there, please contact us at csa@spglobal.com . We also recommend that you ask your IT department to whitelist both the csa@spglobal.com and donotreply@spglobal.com email addresses.

Need Help?

If you encounter any issues during the registration process, please refer to the resources below or contact the CSA Helpline at csa@spglobal.com.