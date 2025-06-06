Within our ESG Scores and data, underpinned by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), we assess companies’ efforts toward food loss and waste reduction.

The CSA is an annual evaluation of sustainability practices covering about 14,000 companies worldwide. In this review, we analyze 2,771 public companies’ disclosures of their food loss and waste commitments across three industries as part of the 2024 research cycle.

Figure 1 illustrates the upward trend in companies reducing food waste and loss across three sectors. Between 2022 and 2024, the number of businesses with at least one commitment and associated programs to mitigate food waste grew by 6 percentage points, from 12% to 18%. This trend might be attributed to increasing regulatory pressure and heightened awareness of this issue among clients. Among the total number of companies with programs to address food spoilage, more than half belong to the consumer staples sector. This is understandable given the sector’s significant involvement in food and beverage production. Conversely, the industrials sector exhibits the lowest share of commitments, likely due to lower regulatory pressure and less client focus on this issue.