Despite these challenges, the opportunities from comprehensive Scope 3 emissions data are significant. By understanding their carbon dependencies in detail, companies can identify key areas for risk mitigation and enhance their sustainability strategies. Additionally, companies must consider Scope 3 reporting to align with global climate initiatives, such as the Science Based Targets initiative. Finally, the regulatory landscape surrounding Scope 3 emissions is evolving rapidly and cannot be overlooked. The International Sustainability Standards Board and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive have introduced legal requirements for Scope 3 emissions reporting, further emphasizing its growing importance for stakeholders and investors.

Within our ESG Scores and Raw Data, underpinned by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), we assess whether companies have implemented robust frameworks for measuring and reporting their Scope 3 emissions.

The CSA is an annual evaluation of sustainability practices covering about 14,000 companies worldwide. In this review, we examine the extent of corporate disclosure on Scope 3 emissions, with a particular focus on identifying the category that contributes most significantly in terms of absolute emissions and intensity according to the latest available data.

As companies improve their Scope 3 accounting and calculation capabilities, the absolute value of reported emissions increases. The number of companies reporting their total emissions for financial year (FY) 2023 stands at 4,785, an increase of more than 80% compared to those reporting for FY 2020.

Figure 1 shows that even when considering only companies that have consistently reported Scope 3 emissions between FY 2020 and FY 2023, and excluding outliers, total reported emissions increased by nearly 40% over the four-year period. While a marginal increase would align with global trends — the EDGAR database shows an increase of about 7% globally in this time frame — much of the sharp increase shown in figure 1 is likely attributed to companies’ improved data collection, calculation and reporting capabilities.