Organizations that proactively identify and manage their material sustainability issues are better positioned to enhance their reputations, mitigate risks and promote growth. Material issues are sustainability factors with the potential to impact a company’s value drivers, competitive position and long-term shareholder value creation. They are often dependent on a company’s industry, business model and value chain. Material issues often mentioned by companies include climate-change strategy, corporate governance, business ethics and labour practices. Managing a company’s performance concerning these critical issues requires establishing targets and metrics and integrating executive compensation with these factors.

By aligning executive compensation with specific ESG metrics, companies can foster a culture of accountability and encourage leaders to prioritize long-term sustainability alongside financial performance.

Within our ESG Scores and data, underpinned by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), we assess whether companies have pinpointed essential metrics associated with their most pressing issues and whether these metrics affect executive committee member compensation.

The S&P Global CSA is an annual evaluation of sustainability practices that covers about 14,000 companies worldwide. In this review, we analyze data from 12,825 public companies across 20 industries on established targets or metrics linked to material issues and executive compensation.

Figure 1 shows that, on average, 40% of companies assessed in 2024 publicly disclosed materiality metrics and their progress in achieving targets linked to material topics. In reporting on established targets or metrics linked to material issues, the utilities sector led the way at 58%, followed by the materials sector at 56%. Disclosure in the real estate, industrials and energy sectors stood at 46%. The healthcare industry had the least disclosure of materiality metrics and progress at 22%.

Some of these sectors, especially utilities, materials and energy, have a greater impact on the environment and communities due to their direct operations. This can lead stakeholders and investors to demand more transparency on how these companies are managing their biggest impacts in terms of setting and progress toward targets. Additionally, these sectors are heavily regulated in terms of emissions and pollution control, resource extraction, and land use and worker safety. Hence, they are mandated to establish processes to measure risks and impacts, and to define mitigation plans.