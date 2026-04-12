Pacific investors increasingly seek relative value rather than yield alone. They emphasize exposure to second‑order geopolitical effects, funding resilience, and execution risk. And they're placing a premium on transparency, disciplined leverage, and credible long‑term assumptions in portfolio positioning.
What we're hearing
- Market sentiment is broadly constructive. Fuel prices, energy security, supply‑chain resilience, and demand sensitivity are central to credit assessment across sectors.
- Robust capital inflows. Support comes from domestic superannuation demand and offshore diversification away from U.S. dollar assets.
- Scrutiny is heightened amid tight spreads. Investors are focusing on structure, transparency, and downside protection. Asset quality and issuer behavior are particular watch points for long‑duration and infrastructure‑linked exposure.
- Private credit remains attractive for its income profile. But investors are paying closer attention to liquidity mismatches, valuation discipline, and the risk of lagged stress emergence. Most investors don't see such risks as systemic.
- Appetite for RMBS and auto ABS persists. Data quality, servicer capability, and documentation robustness drive engagement. Heightened due diligence around fraud risk, collateral integrity, and operational controls reflects broader caution.
- Data centers are a strong interest. AI‑driven demand intersects with infrastructure and energy‑transition themes, with power availability, water risk, and social license emerging as key differentiators.