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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
S&P Global Ratings’ ABS Frontiers series provides transparent insights into the market characteristics and credit risks of newer and unconventional types of securitizations, along with our analytical perspectives on these transactions.
ABS Frontiers is a series of research commentaries exploring emerging trends in new asset classes, deal structures, and other developments across structured finance. With these articles, we aim to provide market participants with transparent insights into the market characteristics and credit risks associated with newer and unconventional types of securitizations and our analytical insights for these transactions.
Breaks down how novel asset types (such as data centers, fiber networks, and music royalties) generate cash flow, where the risks lie, and how they may relate to growth in structured finance issuance.
Uncovers how new jurisdictions influence credit risk considerations, transaction structures, and investor expectations, helping market participants to navigate unfamiliar terrain with confidence.
Examines private credit’s expanding use of techniques traditionally deployed in securitized products.
Explores cutting‑edge developments and analyzes how these structures may affect capital efficiency and risk alignment between issuers and investors.
Sheds light on the shifting landscape of regulatory changes, market volatility, and operational challenges, while also spotlighting the growth potential in frontier asset classes and new markets.
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