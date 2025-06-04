S&P Global Offerings
《可持续发展年鉴（中国版）2024》覆盖了2023年度企业可持续发展评估（CSA）中超过1,700家中国企业。本页列示了依据标普全球CSA评分入选该年鉴的公司。了解更多信息，请查看本年鉴方法学。