The 7‑day period allows companies to view their results before public release. Available actions depend on whether your company has participated in the CSA or is receiving a score based on public information.

CSA Participants

After receiving the notification, your company has seven calendar days to:

View Scores and assessed data; and

Raise Assessment Queries, if applicable.

Raising Assessment Queries

Queries must be submitted using the Assessment Query function embedded in the CSA questionnaire in the Portal, queries sent through other channels cannot be accepted.

in the Portal, queries sent through other channels cannot be accepted. If a query is submitted within the 7‑day window, publication of Scores and Data is put on hold .

. Based on the information provided, the query may be escalated to Re‑assessment, and a related form will be opened for the company to complete.

When Are Scores Published?

Scores and Data will be published on the Portal, and on S&P Global platforms, if any of the following applies:

No Assessment Query is submitted within the 7‑day window.

If a query is submitted, reviewed, and not escalated to Re-Assessment, the company may receive a response after the original 7-day notice period, depending on submission timing. The Score and data are kept confidential until the response is sent. If the response is within the 7-day window, Scores and data stay confidential until the period ends.

A query is escalated to Re‑assessment; the Re‑assessment is completed, and the company receives an explanation of the outcome.

Companies Assessed Based on Public Information

To access CSA results, a company must have a registered account on the Sustainability Reporting Portal. An account is considered registered if at least one company user has created an account and logged in within the past 12 months. If no user has logged in during that time, the account is considered inactive and the company will need to register again to regain access. S&P Global aims to complete the registration process within two business days.

With a Registered Sustainability Portal Account

After receiving the Score Release Notification, the company has seven calendar days to select a “Review & Add” participation window:

Select a participation window.

Review S&P Global’s initial assessment in the chosen window, and

Update or add information as applicable.

Depending on availability and preference, the company can pick a window that already started, or one that starts in the future.

What Happens When a Participation Window Is Selected?

Selecting a participation window puts the publication of Scores and data on hold .

. The company may review and update the assessed questionnaire.

The questionnaire must be submitted by the end of the selected window or the deadline extension to be considered for assessment by S&P Global.

When Are Scores Published?

Scores and Data will be immediately published on the Portal, and on S&P Global platforms, if any of the following applies:

No participation window is selected within seven days.

The company does not submit the questionnaire by the end of the selected window or the extended deadline (if available).

For companies that completed the “Review & Add” step, scores and data will, when available, again be shared confidentially with a new seven day notice. The company may then request an additional review as described above in the section for participating companies.