Climate change poses significant risks to the global economy and the stability of our financial system, as well as our natural and social environment. The need to minimize industrial emissions to mitigate climate change presents further risks to companies from disruption to traditional business models and energy production. Future climate patterns and the consequences of physical risks are difficult to predict given the dependency on uncertain factors such as population growth, policy changes, technological development, and the stickiness of traditional fuels as we work to balance energy security and a just transition. Scenario Analysis offers a structural way forward in analyzing the possible impact of climate change, and the physical and transition risks associated.