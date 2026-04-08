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At the start of the year, as we looked ahead at the key sustainability trends to watch in 2026, we wrote that sustainability is becoming a story of how stakeholders balance near-term priorities with long-term realities.
In the first quarter of 2026, this turned out to be even truer than we anticipated. A war with Iran that started in February has continued to unfold across the region, with ripple effects for energy, supply chains and financial markets around the world.
In real time, we’re seeing companies and countries weigh immediate needs like energy security, affordability and availability against longer-term priorities like sustainability and decarbonization. The war is altering the energy calculus, putting energy security firmly in the spotlight. But that could reinforce some countries’ renewable energy rollout as oil and gas supply chains unravel and prices soar.
The research that follows offers insight into how markets around the globe are navigating competing priorities. We see a robust trajectory for clean technology in 2026, even as some markets roll back sustainability policies. We explore how the EU is revising some regulations to balance sustainability and competitiveness. Our research also shows that financial institutions are making some progress on decarbonization and Scope 3 emissions disclosure, even as the outlook for sustainable bond markets appears neutral in 2026. And we explore how some companies are responding to mounting physical risks from climate change with adaptation efforts.
As the year unfolds, we remain focused on how these dynamic forces will shape the evolving sustainability landscape.
S&P Global Energy
Global Head of Sustainability Thought Leadership
Co-Head, S&P Global Sustainability Research Lab
Lindsey Hall is Head of ESG Thought Leadership at S&P Global Horizons, where she co-hosts the ESG Insider podcast and is a steering member of S&P Global's Diversity Research Lab.
She got her start in financial journalism writing for various Financial Times publications in London before joining SNL Financial in 2010, where she spent a decade covering financial news and regulation as a reporter and editor.
Lindsey holds a Masters from the London School of Economics.
S&P Global Ratings
Global Social Specialist, Sustainability Methodologies and Research
Co-Head, S&P Global Sustainability Research Lab
Bruce Thomson is a Director and Global Social Specialist in the Sustainability Research team at S&P Global Ratings. Bruce leads the global research and thought leadership agenda on social topics and sustainable supply chains, aiming to advance understanding of social factors and their sustainability and credit impacts across value chains. He advises the company’s global network of sustainable finance and credit analysts on the effective integration of sustainability factors into issuer, project, and sector analysis.
Previously, Bruce led the North America Sustainability Advisory practice at ELEVATE Global, an ESG services company, where he advised many of the world’s most recognizable brands on strategies to optimize their global supply chains to protect and create value through social risk management. In addition, Bruce worked with asset management firms on pre-investment ESG due diligence as well as investment stewardship. Prior, he founded and led BrightLabel, a supply chain transparency and sustainability software startup, and worked for seven years as a trade economist at the World Bank, the UN, and the Office of the US Trade Representative during the Obama Administration, where he focused on driving economic advancement, protecting human rights, and alleviating poverty through international trade and value chain development.
Bruce received a master's degree in Foreign Service (MSFS) from Georgetown University, where he concentrated in International Economics and Finance, and he graduated with honors in Political Science from Wake Forest University.
S&P Global Energy
Global Head of Sustainability Thought Leadership
Lindsey Hall is Head of ESG Thought Leadership at S&P Global Horizons, where she co-hosts the ESG Insider podcast and is a steering member of S&P Global's Diversity Research Lab.
She got her start in financial journalism writing for various Financial Times publications in London before joining SNL Financial in 2010, where she spent a decade covering financial news and regulation as a reporter and editor.
Lindsey holds a Masters from the London School of Economics.
S&P Global Energy
Senior Editor, Sustainability
Matt MacFarland is the industry editor for nonbank financial services news at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His coverage includes investment banking, asset management, financial technology and capital markets. A particular focus is equity market structure, which he covered as a reporter for SNL Financial.
Matt holds a master’s degree in creative writing from the University of Virginia and a bachelor’s degree in English from Hampden-Sydney College.
S&P Global Ratings
Sector Lead
S&P Global Ratings
Director, Global Corporate Governance Specialist, Sustainability Research
Bruno Bastit serves as Director, Global Corporate Governance Specialist, Sustainability Research
S&P Global Ratings
Director, Sustainable Finance Markets
S&P Global Ratings
Head of Analytical Governance, Sustainable Finance
S&P Global Ratings
Global Climate Transition Specialist
Global Climate Transition Specialist
S&P Global Ratings
Managing Director, Global Analytics, Head of Infrastructure Research
S&P Global Sustainable1
Senior Manager – Research, Sustainable1
Senior Manager – Research, Sustainable1
S&P Global Energy
Senior Director
S&P Global Energy
Head of Integrated Narratives and Policy Analysis
S&P Global Sustainable1
Senior Researcher, Regulations and Standards
Senior Researcher, Regulations and Standards
S&P Global Ratings
Global Nature Specialist
S&P Global Energy
Sustainability Analyst, Sustainable1
Sustainability Analyst, Sustainable1
S&P Global Energy
Senior Principal Analyst, Global and Regional Climate Policy Lead
Senior Principal Analyst, Global and Regional Climate Policy Lead
S&P Global Ratings
Director, Global Climate Adaptation and Resilience Specialist
Paul Munday is a Director, Global Climate Adaptation & Resilience Specialist at S&P Global Ratings, where he leads and coordinates S&P Global Ratings’ research and application of climate adaptation and resilience analytics. He works at the interface between data and research, leveraging his expertise to help improve clarity of the credit impacts from climate risks.
Paul has over 10 years of experience in both the UK and abroad, providing advice to private and public sector clients across multiple sectors to help mainstream consideration of climate resilience into projects and programmes. Prior to joining S&P Global Ratings, Paul worked in climate risk consultancy.
He is a Chartered Scientist, Chartered Water and Environment Manager and certified expert in climate adaptation finance by the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management.
S&P Global Energy
Principal Analyst, Renewables Markets
John Murray is a senior research analyst with the Clean Energy Technology team at S&P Global Energy. Focusing on North American wind energy, he specializes in competitor analysis, wind turbine technology, government policy and project tracking.
S&P Global Ratings
Senior Analyst, Sustainable Finance
S&P Global Ratings
Senior Research Analyst
Senior Research Analyst
S&P Global Ratings
Senior Director
Senior Director
S&P Global Ratings
Senior Analyst, Credit Analysis
S&P Global Ratings
Associate Director, Sustainable Finance
S&P Global Energy
Senior Research Analyst
Rida Rambli holds a master's degree in Engineering Mathematics from University of Bristol, and has been a Battery and Energy Storage Analyst at S&P Global Energy for three years. She focuses on Southeast Asia and Central Asia markets and oversees the battery cell manufacturing database and insights.
S&P Global Ratings
Global Social Specialist, Sustainability Methodologies and Research
Co-Head, S&P Global Sustainability Research Lab
Bruce Thomson is a Director and Global Social Specialist in the Sustainability Research team at S&P Global Ratings. Bruce leads the global research and thought leadership agenda on social topics and sustainable supply chains, aiming to advance understanding of social factors and their sustainability and credit impacts across value chains. He advises the company’s global network of sustainable finance and credit analysts on the effective integration of sustainability factors into issuer, project, and sector analysis.
Previously, Bruce led the North America Sustainability Advisory practice at ELEVATE Global, an ESG services company, where he advised many of the world’s most recognizable brands on strategies to optimize their global supply chains to protect and create value through social risk management. In addition, Bruce worked with asset management firms on pre-investment ESG due diligence as well as investment stewardship. Prior, he founded and led BrightLabel, a supply chain transparency and sustainability software startup, and worked for seven years as a trade economist at the World Bank, the UN, and the Office of the US Trade Representative during the Obama Administration, where he focused on driving economic advancement, protecting human rights, and alleviating poverty through international trade and value chain development.
Bruce received a master's degree in Foreign Service (MSFS) from Georgetown University, where he concentrated in International Economics and Finance, and he graduated with honors in Political Science from Wake Forest University.
S&P Global Energy
Research and Analysis Associate Director, Energy Capital Insights
Research and Analysis Associate Director, Energy Capital Insights
S&P Global Ratings
Managing Director, Global Analytics
Managing Director, Global Analytics
S&P Global Energy
Senior Writer, Sustainable1
Esther Whieldon is a Senior Writer on the S&P Global Horizons Thought Leadership Team and co-host of the S&P Global podcast ESG Insider. Esther has worked at S&P Global for 14 years and was previously a Senior Reporter in the S&P Global Market Intelligence newsroom where she wrote about climate change, ESG and energy issues. Prior, Esther worked two years as a reporter at Politico and spent several years before that in the S&P Global Platts energy newsroom in Washington, D.C. Esther earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Washington Adventist University in Takoma Park, Maryland.
Thank you to Kurt Burger and Stephanie Oxford for contributing to the design, production and publication of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly.