At the start of the year, as we looked ahead at the key sustainability trends to watch in 2026, we wrote that sustainability is becoming a story of how stakeholders balance near-term priorities with long-term realities.

In the first quarter of 2026, this turned out to be even truer than we anticipated. A war with Iran that started in February has continued to unfold across the region, with ripple effects for energy, supply chains and financial markets around the world.

In real time, we’re seeing companies and countries weigh immediate needs like energy security, affordability and availability against longer-term priorities like sustainability and decarbonization. The war is altering the energy calculus, putting energy security firmly in the spotlight. But that could reinforce some countries’ renewable energy rollout as oil and gas supply chains unravel and prices soar.

The research that follows offers insight into how markets around the globe are navigating competing priorities. We see a robust trajectory for clean technology in 2026, even as some markets roll back sustainability policies. We explore how the EU is revising some regulations to balance sustainability and competitiveness. Our research also shows that financial institutions are making some progress on decarbonization and Scope 3 emissions disclosure, even as the outlook for sustainable bond markets appears neutral in 2026. And we explore how some companies are responding to mounting physical risks from climate change with adaptation efforts.

As the year unfolds, we remain focused on how these dynamic forces will shape the evolving sustainability landscape.

 

Lindsey Hall

S&P Global Energy

Lindsey Hall

Global Head of Sustainability Thought Leadership

Co-Head, S&P Global Sustainability Research Lab 

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Bruce Thomson

S&P Global Ratings

Bruce Thomson

Global Social Specialist, Sustainability Methodologies and Research

Co-Head, S&P Global Sustainability Research Lab 

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Project Leads & Contributors

Lindsey Hall

S&P Global Energy

Lindsey Hall

Global Head of Sustainability Thought Leadership

Matt Macfarland

S&P Global Energy

Matt Macfarland

Senior Editor, Sustainability

Yogesh Balasubramanian

S&P Global Ratings

Yogesh Balasubramanian

Sector Lead

Bruno Bastit

S&P Global Ratings

Bruno Bastit

Director, Global Corporate Governance Specialist, Sustainability Research

Beth Burks

S&P Global Ratings

Beth Burks

Director, Sustainable Finance Markets

Patrice Cochelin

S&P Global Ratings

Patrice Cochelin

Head of Analytical Governance, Sustainable Finance

Terry Ellis

S&P Global Ratings

Terry Ellis

Global Climate Transition Specialist

Pierre Georges

S&P Global Ratings

Pierre Georges

Managing Director, Global Analytics, Head of Infrastructure Research

Svenja Husing

S&P Global Sustainable1

Svenja Husing

Senior Manager – Research, Sustainable1

Conway Irwin

S&P Global Energy

Conway Irwin

Senior Director

Roman Kramarchuk

S&P Global Energy

Roman Kramarchuk

Head of Integrated Narratives and Policy Analysis

Jennifer Laidlaw

S&P Global Sustainable1

Jennifer Laidlaw

Senior Researcher, Regulations and Standards

Victor Laudisio

S&P Global Ratings

Victor Laudisio

Global Nature Specialist

Cecilia Moraes

S&P Global Energy

Cecilia Moraes

Sustainability Analyst, Sustainable1

Anna Mosby

S&P Global Energy

Anna Mosby

Senior Principal Analyst, Global and Regional Climate Policy Lead

Paul Munday, Ph.D.

S&P Global Ratings

Paul Munday, Ph.D.

Director, Global Climate Adaptation and Resilience Specialist

John Murray

S&P Global Energy

John Murray

Principal Analyst, Renewables Markets

Azul Ornelas

S&P Global Ratings

Azul Ornelas

Senior Analyst, Sustainable Finance

Aditya Padhy

S&P Global Ratings

Aditya Padhy

Senior Research Analyst

Renato Panichi

S&P Global Ratings

Renato Panichi

Senior Director

Zoe Parker

S&P Global Ratings

Zoe Parker

Senior Analyst, Credit Analysis

Bryan Popoola

S&P Global Ratings

Bryan Popoola

Associate Director, Sustainable Finance

Rida Rambli

S&P Global Energy

Rida Rambli

Senior Research Analyst

Bruce Thomson

S&P Global Ratings

Bruce Thomson

Global Social Specialist, Sustainability Methodologies and Research

Co-Head, S&P Global Sustainability Research Lab 

Nick Trickett

S&P Global Energy

Nick Trickett

Research and Analysis Associate Director, Energy Capital Insights

Emmanuel Volland

S&P Global Ratings

Emmanuel Volland

Managing Director, Global Analytics

Esther Whieldon

S&P Global Energy

Esther Whieldon

Senior Writer, Sustainable1

Thank you to Kurt Burger and Stephanie Oxford for contributing to the design, production and publication of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly.

 

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