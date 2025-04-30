How to Raise Assessment Queries and Concerns

Companies that participate in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) may request a detailed explanation of the assessment results for up to three CSA questions. 

Companies raise Assessment Queries for various reasons, but typically they seek explanations on the following:

These Assessment Queries must be raised directly via the Sustainability Reporting Portal. We cannot accept Queries sent by email. 

Furthermore, we cannot accommodate call requests about our assessment process and score feedback.  So you're aware this is our policy for all companies, and we do this to ensure an equal level of access through a structured process. 

Assessment Queries can be raised after the company’s S&P Global CSA Score is published in the Sustainability Reporting Portal. This feature is only visible and accessible to users that are designated as a Portal ‘Administrator’. The form can only be submitted once per methodology year, even if less than three queries are raised. The limit of three queries ensures that the Corporate Engagement team can provide an equal level of service to all companies. 

Follow these steps to raise your Assessment Queries: 

 

Start by selecting the criterion, which will then allow you to pick the related question. Provide the details of your query in the “Justification” field. If you think that there are possible oversights in your assessment, please prioritize raising these questions as an Assessment Query with an explanation. The Corporate Engagement team will review the query and advise on next steps.

Tips for using the “Raise assessment query” form: 

 

Commitment to data accuracy

S&P Global is committed to correcting all potential oversights in an assessment. If any Assessment Query results in the detection of a potential oversight, a question-level Re-assessment Request process for the company will automatically open in the Sustainability Reporting Portal. There is no question limit for raising justified re-assessment requests. Re-assessment requests must be submitted via a dedicated online form directly in the Sustainability Reporting Portal. See the Company Concerns document for details.

Theme

CSA