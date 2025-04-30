How to Prefill your CSA Questionnaire

To prefill your CSA questionnaire with the latest public information found by our Research analysts:

1. On or after the day your participation window opens, please navigate to the Sustainability Portal. Select ‘Frameworks’ in the top navigation and then ‘Response’ under the CSA column. Be sure you are in the ‘Questionnaires’ tab. Click on the ‘Start questionnaire’ button.

*Please be advised that companies need to have chosen their confidentiality designation option to be able to select ‘Start questionnaire’. If you haven’t chosen it, navigate to the ‘Confirmation’ tab and select your preferred option.

2. You will see the “Confirmation Successful” notice. Click OK.

3. The ‘Prefill questionnaire’ box will appear automatically when there is data available in our system for your company. Click OK.

If the ‘Prefill questionnaire’ box does not appear automatically, you can click on these icons:

Prefill icon for individual questions Prefill icon for the entire questionnaire

4. It takes about a minute for the prefill to complete. Once it has completed, you should see the questions status as ‘In Progress’ (see red and orange colored boxes next to the question indicating this). Any question that was not prefilled with a response will appear with the ‘not started’ status (see only a red box next to the question).

5. You can now start reviewing and adding to your prefilled answers in the CSA questionnaire.



